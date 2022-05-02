spot_img
Monday, May 2, 2022
New Lions Club District 412B Governor Lion Kam’mayani for Charity

By Malawi Voice

By Ireen Kayira-Contributor

We will increase visibility- Kam’mayani

The newly elected district Governor for Lions Club District 412B (Malawi and Mozambique) Jack Kam’mayani has promised to transform the organization into a new unit which will become a full force for charity works in Malawi.

Lion Kam’mayani will take office in July 2022 and will succeed Lion Victor Gondwe who has been in office for a year.

Speaking after the election in Lilongwe at Lions district 412B 4th Annual convention, Kam’mayani said the country has a lot of needs and he believes that his coming in will continue from where his predecessor has left in terms of service to fulfill these needs.

“We will also increase our visibility so that we are able to reach out to more communities,”  said Kam’mayani  adding that he is inheriting a district which is doing quite well  as such his  main aim is to continue in that path.

He added that’s Lions Club is an  organization  of professionals and business people from different works of life  as such  it is not easy to lead such an organization of people who are also readers in their rightful works of life .

“It’s not a feeling of an easy go but a feeling of a difficult  tasks ahead  but I believe  with the support of my fellow lions we shall be able to do it as we have done it in the past,” he said.

The out-going District Governor Lion Gondwe said the club has achieved a lot over the years in serving communities and humanitarian work and he believes that the District will be in good hands.

