Southern Region Water Board Secures Generators to Improve Service Delivery

By Mphatso Nkuonera

Bande during the handover ceremony

Lilongwe, Mana: Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) has procured thirty-eight generators worth MK598 Million, a development will help the board to constant and improved water supply services,

SRWB’s Chief Executive Officer, Duncan Chambamba said the board made this bold decision to own a strong back-up power source to complement the hydro generated power.

He made these remarks recently, in Lilongwe during a handover ceremony of thirty-eight generators to be installed immediately.

“Our customers will now have constant water supply, even during power outages, before we used to have continuous interruptions in providing services due to power challenges. We are planning to go for solar energy which we think is more reliable, but we may not do it now as that option requires heavy financial muscles.

“These generators will be installed in various service centers to maximize results. Let me take an advantage to dispel fears that, upon fixing these generators charges will soar, our service charges will not be adjusted upwards,” Chambamba said.

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation John Bande has since warned the board against using the generators for any unintended purposes, saying doing so will attract unspecified action.

“I would like to sound a warning bell to the board not to divert and start using these generators for any unplanned purposes. We expect these generators to provide a great back-up power and turn things around in as far as portable water supply is concerned.

“My appeal to other water boards, is that they should borrow a leaf from this effort, so that they can also have alternative power supply because services are dependent on power availability,” he alluded.

He added that government is geared to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that stipulates that, by 2030 everybody has access to portable water.

SRWB is mandated to maintain and extend waterworks for supplying water domestic, public and business purposes for the extinction of destructive fires, cleansing streets, lanes, gutters, sewers and for all other purposes to which water and water works are supplied or are applicable all times.