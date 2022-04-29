DPP’s Kambalame Sentenced for Assaulting Eisenhower Mkaka

Kambalame (Centre)

Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Florence Msekandiana has sentenced Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Region Governor David Kambalame to one-year imprisonment suspended for six months.

This means Kambalame will not go to prison but if he commits any other offence within six months, the one-year sentence will automatically become effective.

He was convicted of assaulting Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary-General Eisenhower Mkaka.

Kambalame assaulted Mkaka who went to the police station to report an incident where some people suspected to be DPP members were allegedly collecting national IDs from potential voters.