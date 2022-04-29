Police Blocks Anti-President Lazarus Chakwera Demos

Police in Mzuzu have stopped protests organized by Human Rights Activists and Concerned Citizens aimed at forcing President Lazarus Chakwera to fire three public officials.

The protestors are demanding the firing of the Director of Public Prosecutions Steve Kayuni, Attorney General Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda and Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service George Kainja on the grounds that the trio are putting spanners into the works of the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The planned demonstrations follow the expiry of the 14-day ultimatum the activists gave the President on 7th of April, 2022, to fire the three.

Just as the protesters were gathering, heavy riot police officers came and dispersed them.

We are proceeding- Mvula

According to one of the organizers Phunziro Mvula, of the Social Revolution Movement they are surprised with the move taken by the police and the reasons given for their actions, considering that they notified the city council about their intent to hold demonstrations in good time as required by the law.

Mvula says the action by the police is an indication that the Tonse Alliance led Government is using state agencies to trample on the freedoms of Malawians so that they can achieve on their plans to create a one party and dictatorship state.

Meanwhile, Mvula says despite being stopped from demonstrating, they are still proceeding to present their petition and expect President Chakwera to act on their demands, failing which they will advocate for Chakwera’s impeachment in the next parliamentary sitting.