Mr. President, Keep Your Campaign Promises – Inkosi Mbelwa Tells Chakwera

Inkosi Ya Makosi Mbelwa V has asked President Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration to start fulfilling campaign promises.

Mbelwa made the sentiments on Friday during a development rally addressed by President Chakwera at Mzimba district.

He said while President Chakwera is giving ultimatums to Department ministers, he also needs to remember his own ultimatum which will be determined in 2025 when Malawians vote.

According to Mbelwa, during campaign the President Chakwera made many commitments in developing Mzimba district but most of the work is yet to be done.

Mbelwa believes if these developments are not achieved, Malawians will not have the motivation to vote him back in power.

Among some developments mentioned is the construction of a University and most roads in Mzimba.