Saturday’s Rally Is Curtain Raiser to Our Sunday Main Rally- Jefu Wa Jefu

Side Organizers of a rally to be addressed by Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa on Sunday, have described a counter rally being organized by some Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leaders on Saturday as a curtain raiser to their rally.

Infighting in the DPP have reached stunning levels with two rival camps organizing separate rallies at the same venue with only 24 hours separating them.

First to announce their rally, scheduled for Mgona School Ground in Lilongwe, was the Nankhumwa side which is enjoying the support of DPP Secretary General Grezeldar Jeffrey and some senior DPP officials and members of Parliament.

Few days later, a rival camp which apparently is enjoying the support of DPP leader Peter Mutharika, announced their own on Saturday to be addressed by the party’s vice president for the central region Zeria Chakale.

The Chakale side, through organizing Secretary Chimwemwe Chipungu has since disowned the Nankhumwa rally. In reaction, Jeffrey said the Saturday rally is a curtain raiser to their Sunday rally.

“As CEO of the party, I have organized this rally and invited Nankhumwa in his capacity as leader of opposition to be the guest of honour.

“As leader of opposition, Nankhumwa has no boundaries. “The rally being slated for Saturday is a curtain raiser to our Sunday rally,” said Jeffrey.