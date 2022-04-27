FHM INTERNATIONAL CHURCH WRAPS UP SUCCESSFUL NORTHERN REGION TOUR: Storms Blantyre Friday, Balaka Saturday

PERFORMING WONDERS: Prophetess Dawa in action during Karonga crusade

Fountain of Hope Ministries (FHM) International Church has successfully wrapped up Northern Region Easter Crusades which were held under the banner Malawi National Prophetic Tour.

The Northern Region crusades commenced on Friday, April 22 at Maghemo Secondary School Hall in Karonga before storming Mzuzu on Sunday April 24 at Chibavi Secondary School Hall.

Prophetess Dawa interacting with Karonga church leaders after the crusade

FHM International Church which was founded by Prophet Vitu and Prophetess Dawa Kamanga in 2014 was based in Lilongwe for 5 years until the Lord released a word to plant a branch in Seattle, Washington in U.S.A in 2019. Since then, it has 14 branches in 6 countries. With 6 branches in Malawi, 3 branches in United States of America and others in Zambia, Kenya, Benin and Zimbabwe.

“Not by power or by might but by the spirit of the Lord, we successfully wrapped up for Mzuzu Branch Crusade! All glory and honor to Elohim! This is the season of harvest and abundance. Thank you Jesus, we will never thirst.

Prophet Vitu in action during Mzuzu Crusade

“May the Lord be glorified for yet again another powerful service,” wrote Prophetess Dawa on her official facebook page.

After the successful crusade in Karonga, Prophet Vitu and Prophetess Dawa had also a powerful session with the Karonga leaders.

“Karonga Branch Crusade was also a great success and we celebrate the Lord for all that He is doing. May He be glorified! We had an amazing time in praise. All glory and honor to Elohim! There is no other God but Jehovah!,” she said.

Some of the faithful that patronised Mzuzu Crusade

She said the objective of the mission is to reach out to all fellow Malawians by joining together in prayer during these hard times.

“We pray that healing, deliverance, restoration, miracles, signs and wonders will locate all according to the Lord’s promise in Mark 16:15 – 18 because we are faith founded through the power of Jesus Christ of Nazareth and that is His promise to those who believe,” she said.

Mzuzu Crusade

“As a church, we are founded on the scripture in John 4:14 which says “But whoever takes a drink of the water that I will give him shall never, no never, be thirsty any more.

But the water that I will give him shall become a spring of water welling up within him unto eternal life.” Said Prophetess Dawa.

Karonga crusade

Few weeks ago, the church announced the month long Malawi National Prophetic Tour which successfully started on April 15 in Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa following an outdoor crusade at the Mbavi branch in Mchekeni village in Lilongwe near air wing on April 16 but the tour from USA started in their Lusaka branch on April 10.

Then during Easter weekend, they stormed FHM Malawi church headquarters in Bwemba, area 46 in Lilongwe at the City of Hope and Refuge.

Karonga event

In the South, the Malawi National Tour will invade Blantyre on Friday, April 29 at Golden Peacock Hotel, Zomba Room from 6pm to 10pm then in Balaka at Zembani Lodge on Saturday, April 30 from 1pm to 5pm.

The national tour concludes on May 1, in Lilongwe at the Fountain of Hope Ministries International Church in Bwemba, area 46, from 9am-2pm.

All details for the Malawi National Prophetic Tour can be found on FHM International Church official Facebook page and website at www.fhminternationalchurch.org.

Karonga crusade