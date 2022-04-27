spot_img
Latest

Chibuku Under fire Over Breathalyzer Donation to Police

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Brewers of opaque beer Chibuku are coming under heavy criticism after a news article has resurfaced indicating that in 2014 the company donated breathalyzers to Malawi Police Services.

The gadgets are used by the police to measure amount of alcohol in drivers and those caught are arrested and pay about K200,000.

Ironically, Chibuku contains undisclosed amount of alcohol.

“We wonder the wisdom behind donating such gadgets to law enforcers when in fact their use has a potential of affecting their own business” posted one on social media.

“Is it sheer jealousy, more especially that most of their customers do not drive?,wondered another on facebook.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

