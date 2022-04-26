spot_img
BLUE SEA: Nankhumwa Invades Mgona Ground in Lilongwe on Sunday

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi’s Leader of Opposition in Parliament and main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for South, Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa, will on Sunday invade Mgona Ground in Area 25 in Lilongwe.

Dr. Nankhumwa, a crowd puller, will address a rally alongside DPP’s Secretary General Gledezer Jeffrey and other senior party officials from the Central Region.

Dubbed Mother of all rallies, thousands upon thousands of DPP supporters from Lilongwe and surrounding areas have vowed to grace the blue jamboree.

The rally will be graced with live music performances by Annie Matumbi, Lawrence Mbenjere, Atoti Manje and traditional dances such as gule wa mkulu which is common in Lilongwe.

Previous articleMalawi President Lazarus Chakwera Impressed With Digitization Progress
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

