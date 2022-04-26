Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera Impressed With Digitization Progress

By Mphatso Nkuonera

Lilongwe, April 26, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, has said that digitization of service delivery in the country is very vital towards realizing the much expected Vision 2063.

Chakwera was speaking on Tuesday at his office at Capital Hill after meeting stakeholders from the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU), specifically on digitalization.

The President said that he is aware of some challenges which the National Registration Bureau (NRB) is facing in production of National Identity Cards.

“National Identity Cards are important in the development of mother Malawi. I expect that there should be rapid service delivery in the National Registration Bureau (NRB),” he said.

“I am very glad that even the United Nations has commended our progress in digitizing services, Malawi can be the first country in the world not living anyone behind in digitalization.

We look at digitalization of Health, Agriculture and Education sectors among others,” he added.

In his remarks, Head of Presidential Delivery Unit and Chief Advisor to the President on SDGs and International Affairs, Colleen Zamba, said digitization is a great enabler towards Malawi’s development.

“Registration will help in preparing a number of areas; there is linkage between digitization and speedy accessing of many services.

“If we have all data and easily accessible, this country will move forward in achieving its development goals. Digitization is key in everything,” she said.