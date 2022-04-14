University of Malawi to Increase Intake to 15, 000 by 2026

By Solister Mogha

Zomba, Mana: Vice Chancellor of the University of Malawi, Prof. Samson Sajidu Wednesday said the University was planning to increase its enrolment from the current 8, 000 to 15, 000 students by 2026.

He disclosed this during a graduation ceremony of 1, 444 students from three former constituent colleges of Kamuzu College of Nursing, the Polytechnic, the College of Medicine and Chancellor College.

Sajidu said the current intake of students does not match with the demand for higher education, noting that the only solution to this problem was to increase the intake while also expanding its infrastructural and technical development.

“According to our strategic plan, we have a number of things to achieve by 2026; some of which is to improve the university’s visibility internationally, improve our infrastructural development by constructing more classes as well as hostels,” he said.

“We are also looking forward to seeing improvements in our research work and remain competitive,” the Vice Chancellor said.

He said the role of the University of Malawi was to produce highly qualified professionals who would directly contribute to acceleration of the country’s socio-economic development.

Sajidu said the aspirations could be achieved if the University has all the necessary requirements and a conducive teaching and learning environment.

Chairperson of the Council of University of Malawi, George Partridge challenged the University to look for other means of increasing its financial base other than relying on subvention from government.

He said a university must always strive to grow and that such growth could only be attained if there are multiple sources of income.

“The University must increase its intake to meet the daily increasing demand. In addition, there must be numerous ways of delivering education with some studies being delivered online,” Partridge added.

He advised the graduating students to be agents of change and help the country achieve its 2063 aspirations.

Out of the total 1, 444 graduating students, 10 were awarded certificates, 43 diplomas, 1, 235 bachelors, postgraduate diplomas, 134 masters and eight doctorate degrees.