Malawi President Chakwera Leading a Most ‘Corrupt’ Administration- Afrobarometer

A recent Afrobarometer study on Corruption indicates that corruption is getting worse in Malawi under President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera who is leading the Tonse Alliance administration.
According to the report, 54 percent of Malawians believe the fight against corruption is worse under Chakwera administration than it was during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration.
The report further said, 58 percent of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters, 74 percent of UTM and 72 percent of DPP supporters believe corruption has worsened in Malawi the past 12 months.
President Chakwera, who brands himself as the servant leader, was sworn in as the President for Malawi in 2020 with a promise to curb corruption which he described as the rubble.
Nobody will trust him again, not even his children. This just shows that his pastoral work came about because he felt that is the only field he could easily earn a qualification. The guy has proven his inability to think strategically, run a president’s office, make decisive managerial cutthroat decisions; in a nutshell the man has miserably been a disappointment.
This man used to make baseless accusations when he was looking at things from outside. He was busy shooting down all progressive ideas his predecessor had as if he knew everything. Awa mwina chimene angathe ndi kuluka dambwe regalia ndi kuimba ng’oma za gule basi. Abwenzeretsa dziko kumbuyo ndi zaka 30. When he leaves office in 2025 he needs to answer charges for subjecting Malawians to abject poverty. He has literally spoiled everything and brought all government machinery to a halt, unserviceable, kaput, dead, insolvent………. Olo mwambi oti “Pwiti anakwata njiwa” apa wakanika!!!