Malawi President Chakwera Leading a Most ‘Corrupt’ Administration- Afrobarometer

Chakwera leading a most corrupt administration

A recent Afrobarometer study on Corruption indicates that corruption is getting worse in Malawi under President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera who is leading the Tonse Alliance administration.

According to the report, 54 percent of Malawians believe the fight against corruption is worse under Chakwera administration than it was during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration.

The report further said, 58 percent of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters, 74 percent of UTM and 72 percent of DPP supporters believe corruption has worsened in Malawi the past 12 months.

President Chakwera, who brands himself as the servant leader, was sworn in as the President for Malawi in 2020 with a promise to curb corruption which he described as the rubble.