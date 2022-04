Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has pardoned 106 prisoners as part of Easter celebrations.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Homeland Security Kennedy Nkhoma has announced this in a statement.

According to the statement, prisoners who have been pardoned are those who were charged with minor offences and have demonstrated good behavioural reform.

A single Malawi prison holds up to 14,000 inmates almost triple the recommended capacity of 5,000 prisoners.