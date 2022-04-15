MCP Told Off In Chikulamayembe Chieftainship Succession

MALAWI CONGRESS PARTY (MCP) INVOLVEMENT AND INTEREST IN THE CHIKULAMAYEMBE CHIEFTAINSHIP SUCCESSION

Dear Sir,

We write to seek clarification and understanding of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) interest in the Chikulamayembe chieftainship succession. It is with deep concern that some senior members of your party, specifically Rev. Maurice Munthali has taken a center role in destabilizing the Nkhamanga Kingdom by unwelcomely getting involved in the on-going succession wrangle, which we find utterly unacceptable and perturbing as Nkhamanga Kingdom and Tumbuka Tribe.

We would like to bring to your attention that on the 6th of April 2022, T/A Mwankhunikira of Rumphi District was invited to Lilongwe by Rev. Maurice Munthali with unclear agenda. The Senior Chief met Rev. Maurice Munthali who happens to be your party spokesperson on the 7th of April 2022 at 4:30PM at the Ministry of Local Government offices in Lilongwe at Capital Hill where Rev. Maurice Munthali was accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Local Government Hon. Halima Daud and Aford Party President Enock Chihana. The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Spokesperson Rev. Maurice Munthali with the aid of Deputy Minister of Local Government Hon. Halima Daud and Aford Party President Enock Chihana coerced T/A Mwankhunikira to support the unlawful and unculturable ascension of GVH Bongololo to the Chikulamayembe Chieftaincy with a promise to purchase a vehicle and construct a house for the Traditional Authority, which we find very unfortunate and of great concern.

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Spokesperson Rev. Maurice Munthali, Aford President Enock Chihana and Deputy Minister of Local Government Hon. Halima Daud went further to persuade T/A Mwankhunikira to convince his Royal Highness Acting Paramount Chief Themba Lama Themba Mtima Walter Gondwe to take up a diplomatic/embassy post in exchange of GVH Bongololo’s ascension to the Paramount Chikulamayembe Chieftaincy, which we find laughable, immature, and unacceptable. As a party that has unity and respect for the rule of law as its cornerstones, we would like to understand if this is Malawi Congress Party’s stand and position in Chikulamayembe Chieftainship succession.

We look forward to your response on this matter.

GVH Hunga (Royal Family Spokesperson)

On behalf of Chikulamayembe Royal Family