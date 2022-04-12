Mangochi Water Supply Project to Recommence After Stay Order

By Ernest Mfunya

Mangochi, April 12, Mana. Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation John Bande said the extension of Mangochi Portable Water Supply project will re-start as government had taken stay order against the injunction that stopped Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) from proceeding with the project.

Bande made the announcement during his tour to the construction site at Nkhudzi bay where he had a meeting with the contractor and some officials from the SRWB.

He said that the government made a promise to the people of Malawi that it would provide portable water and good sanitation to people.

“This project has been running and then we got an injunction such that our legal team worked so hard to stay that injunction and the work is starting again,” the deputy minister added.

He added “I would like to state that if we have differences with civil societies and others, the best is talk but not make the people to suffer,” said, adding that taking court injunctions was an insult to people of Mangochi that have been waiting for a long time to have portable water.

The deputy minister described the delay as a sad development saying government was trying hard to supply water from the lake as the lake is a few meters away from people.

Bande then assured people in Mangochi that government will continue working hard with its legal team to ensure that the legal issues are permanently sorted out since a stay order is just a relief to continue the project.

“We will continue working hard with our legal team to ensure that this is permanently sorted out as you know a stay is just a relief,” he said, adding that government will continue with the process to see the contractor back on the site to continue the project.

In his remarks Member of Parliament for Mangochi Monkey bay, Ralph Jooma, expressed gratitude to government for the efforts it has made by obtaining a stay order that has seen the injunction suspended.

Jooma observed that communities are facing challenges and the project once finished will see communalities accessing ports able water that will in turn improve livelihood.

“Our expectation is that the contractor would put all the necessary gears to make sure that the works continue with speed because we have already been delayed,” Jooma added

He said the extension of Mangochi Portable Water project was supposed to end in July this year but was extended to 31 December, adding that the people in Mangochi may not want the project work to be extended any further.

SRWB through Malawi Government secured financial resources from Kuwait Fund for Economic Development amounting to K21billion for the extension of Mangochi Water Project,

With an intake at Nkhudzi bay the project is expected to supply water from Mtakataka Turn Off, Maldeco, Namiasi, Makawa market center and Mpondasi.

The water project which started in February 2021 is expected to benefit 92,870 people by 2035.