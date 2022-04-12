Homeland Minister Jean Sendeza to Resign Over Police Recruitment Saga

Evicted MCP youths

Minister of Homeland Security Jean Sendeza, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Senior Official, said she is ready to resign from her ministerial position if implicated in the police recruitment scandal.

Sendeza made the statement on Tuesday evening in an interview with Times Radio barely a day after Limbe and Mtakataka Police Training Schools evicted over 79 MCP’s youths who were sent by MCP to join the country’s police service.

It is reported that a senior member of MCP from Lilongwe, who claimed to have been delegated by the Minister, was charging the unsuspecting youths up to K150 000 as fees to have places in the latest police recruitment for training.

“I will resign if implicated,” said Sendeza; adding that Police has since launched a manhunt for the conman.

Reports indicate that the party through its headquarters stamped fake papers for their youths to be admitted at the school but the school administration had to put their feet down to political pressure.’

Meanwhile, one of the political analysts James Kaunda says MCP and President Chakwera have come to power to destroy the very fundamental “governance architectures” that that made “police reformed” under multiparty dispensation.

Recently, pictures of some new police recruits were awash on social media with some observers alleging that they were below the recruitment age.