Standard Bank Named Best Bank in Malawi

The world’s most affluent financial publication, Global Finance, has named Standard Bank Plc as best bank in Malawi during the announcement of its 29th Annual Best Bank Awards for 2022.

Standard Bank Plc was recognized for responding to the needs of customers amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and accomplishing strong results while laying the foundations for future success.

The award reaffirms Standard Bank as the best financial partner to drive growth for clients and Malawi.



“Standard Bank is without a doubt the best in the country and this award just goes to show that we not only delivering solutions for our clients but that our clients trust us and believe that we work our level best to help them achieve their goals,” according to Phillip Madinga, Standard Bank Chief Executive.

The award comes at a time when the bank is driving possibilities through partnership and collaboration under the IT CAN BE tagline.

“Standard Bank has been leading the pack in offering solutions to clients that have enabled them achieve their dreams and drive growth our nation,” said Madinga.

According to Global Finance, the winning selections were made by the publication’s editors in consultation with corporate financial executives, bankers and banking consultants and analysts.

In selecting these top banks, Global Finance considered factors that ranged from the quantitative objective to the informed subjective.

“With the financial world in a state of turmoil from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, corporate leaders face a new set of challenges concerning the choice of their banking relationships.

Following on the enormous difficulties wrought by the Covid-19, these changes demand increased attention to global commercial relationships.

Our awards support decision-makers in selecting the best financial partners,” said Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance.

Overall, Standard Bank Group took home two awards this year from Global Finance Best Bank in Malawi and Best Bank in South Africa.