Malawi Red Cross Society Donates Assorted Food Items to Muslims

By Ernest Mfunya

Mangochi, Mana: Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) with support from the Kuwait Red Crescent has donated assorted food items to Muslims in Mangochi in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mponda as the Muslim community observe the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The items include 100 bags of 10kgs maize flour and plastic bags each containing 2 litres of cooking oil, tin of milk, sugar, one packet of 3kgs rice and two packets of tea bags.

Speaking during the donation at Chiunga Masjid, MRCS Head of Health and Social Services, Dan Kapombosola Banda said the society made the donation with regard to the society’s motto which is: “To give hope to those who are in need” and considering that the Muslim community are observing the Holy Month of the Ramadan.

“Some families cannot afford to have food that could support them during this period as such MRCS in collaboration with Kuwait Government and Kuwait Crescent Society decided to assist 400 households in four districts including Mangochi where we are supporting 100 households with food items,” he added.

Banda said the society would continue lobbying for more support from the people of Kuwait because they are always interested and committed to work with MRCS in supporting the needy population.

“This is a gift and a gift is never small until we give thanks to the one that is providing and we know 78 percent of people here are Muslims so it implies that 78 percent are on Ramadan as such we will continue lobbying for more support to make sure that we increase the number of beneficiaries,” he stated.

Chairperson for Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM), Sheikh Fahad Kamsuli thanked MRCS for the donation.

“As Muslim Association we are grateful for this initiative and it is our hope that the society will continue with the support during this period because there are a lot of people seeking such kind of assistance,” he said.

Kamsuli said the society was for both Christians and Muslims, noting that the donation has dispelled people’s way of thinking and asked people to change their way of thinking by associating MRCS with Christianity alone.

One of the beneficiaries, Marriam Nesta expressed gratitude over the food items, saying the donation was timely and that the food items will help her during this period of Ramadan.

She said most rural families fail to buy recommended food items for the Ramadan due to economic challenges.

Apart from Mangochi District, MRCS made similar donation in Zomba, Balaka and Machinga.