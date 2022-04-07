Afro-Pop Star Mdoka B to Release 100 Percent

By Chisomo Kanje

Mdoka doing what he knows best

Mzuzu, Mana: Mangochi based Afro- pop singer, who is also a Mlangeni Sounds drummer and vocalist, Mdoka B is set to release a new single titled 100 percent encouraging love and tolerance among people.

Mdoka B real name Karim Mdoka who released ‘chiyenda yekha’ last year said 100 percent is a love song which is promoting love and understanding among married people and couples in general.

“There is no one who is 100 percent perfect, so there is need for tolerance and forgiveness of each other. Married people need to know each other to avoid unnecessary misunderstandings and fights,” he said.

Mdoka said in short, the song was advising people that anyone was prone to mistakes and no person is perfect.

He said the song which is his first single in 2022 was supposed to be released early April but would come out after the month of Ramadan.

“I am a Muslim and with the start of the month of Ramadan, I decided to delay a bit to observe the period, I will release the audio together with the video soon after Ramadan,” the Afro-pop singer added.

The Artist said he was happy to be supported by one of the popular guitarists who has played for several artists across the country.

“For the first time ever, one of the popular guitarists who plays leading guitar Godfrey Chikokota has done it in my single. This person has done with several known artists like Dr Patience Namadingo, Thoko Katimba and Black Missionaries among others,” he pointed out.

Mdoka earlier this week posted on his Facebook Page about the new song urging people to listen to it as the song carries a message for everyone.

One of Mdoka’s Facebook followers, King Mulengah said he expects a great song from Mdoka since he has always come out with good music.

“You have never disappointed us brother and I know for sure that this song will be lit,” he commented.