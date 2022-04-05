Lilongwe Golf Club Hailed For Memorial Golf Tournament

By Moses Nyirenda

Minister of Homeland Security, Jean Sendeza-setting for a symbolic T-Off to commence the memorial golf tournament-pic by Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, Mana: Minister of Homeland Security, Jean Sendeza has hailed Lilongwe Golf Club for introducing Memorial Golf Tournament which aims at celebrating the life of fallen golfers.

Speaking when she presided over the newly-introduced golf tournament during the week-end at Lilongwe Golf Club in the city, Sendeza said she was pleased with the introduction of the memorial golf tournament.

“My father, late Khuma Sendeza, liked to play golf so much and used to spend most of his time with friends here at Lilongwe Golf Club, and was commonly known by the name Zimpweteka.

“For this reason, I am pleased to see that Lilongwe Golf Club has decided to cherish its fallen golfers like my father, by coming up with a memorial golf tournament,” Sendeza said.

She, therefore, urged Lilongwe Golf Club to sustain the memorial golf tournament so that the works left by the fallen golfers in developing the golf game in the country should be acknowledged.

In a separate interview after the memorial golf tournament launch, Lilongwe Golf Club Board Chairman, Boyd Luwe, said his club appreciates contributions made by the fallen golfers to Lilongwe Golf Club as well as the entire golf game development in the country.

“As Lilongwe Golf Club, we appreciate contributions made by our departed friends in developing our club and the entire golf sport in the country.

“The Memorial Golf Tournament has been introduced as one way of acknowledging contributions made by these fallen golfers,” he said.

Luwe promised to sustain the memorial golf tournament which he said will be conducted after every two years.

He stated that the money contributed by the golfers to participate in the tournament will be channeled towards various charity works as proposed by families of the fallen golfers.

The first ever Lilongwe Golf Club Memorial Golf Tournament attracted about 90 golfers where Lilongwe City Council (LCC) Spokesperson, Tamara Chafunya, emerged champion in the female category while Presidential Press Secretary, Anthony Kasunda was announced champion in the male category.

In her comment, Chafunya expressed her excitement for being crowned champion in the tournament.

“I am one year plus old into golfing, and was not anticipating I would come out a champion in the ladies category bearing in mind that the tournament was participated by great female golfers and legends in golf.

“My achievement is a great honour to the fallen heroes. One of the fallen heroes is my late uncle and I am so excited to be the champion. This also means my golf is getting better,” Chafunya said.

The fallen golfers which were being celebrated include: former Malawi High Commissioner to Zambia, Khuma Sendeza, Smile Namagoya, Stellard Mpata, David Church, Alfie Raaman, General Joseph Chimbayo and Sam Ngwira among others.