Tourism Key to Malawi’s Economic Development-Chakwera

By Wisdom Ngwira

Lilongwe, Mana: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has described the tourism industry as one key mainstay for the country’s economic development, hence the need to fully support it.

Chakwera made the remarks on Monday in Lilongwe when he officially launched the country’s first ever Tourism Master Plan which stretches from 2022 to 2042.

It aims at creating a ‘clear road’ to lead the tourism sector.

President Chakwera stated that Malawi has huge untapped potential from the tourism sector, saying that is why his government prioritised coming up with a master plan.

“Malawi has various tourism attractions which, as a country, we have not fully tapped because we did not have a clear road map that could give us direction.

“We are a nation of not singular experience as there are various attractions that could help bring money into the country.

“This is why my government puts so much efforts to ensure that we must have a plan which will direct us on how to tap the enormous economic potentials from the tourism industry,” said Chakwera.

The President further explained that the launch of the country’s Tourism Master Plan (2022-2042) is in line with Malawi’s blue print (Malawi 2063) which looks at finding diversified ways of inclusively developing the country in a sustainable manner.

“The Malawi 2063 Agenda recognises tourism as a catalyst for economic development, so the launch of this tourism master plan is a huge milestone towards realisation of our long-term goal.

“As government, we have, therefore, deliberately put in place strategic measures that aim at creating a conducive environment for tourism to flourish which, in turn, will bring the much-needed forex,” he said.

The President then urged potential foreign and local investors to partner government in funding various tourism projects so that the goals of the master plan are met.

“Launching of the tourism master plan itself is nothing when we do not have potential investors who may wish to help government in this initiative.

“We are, therefore, asking both local and foreign direct investors to come into the tourism sector. On our part, there is already an enabling environment to grow the industry exponentially as for example, we are a nation that thrives on peaceful coexistence,” said Chakwera.

Principal Tourism Officer in the ministry, Tamanda Kaleke, said the Tourism Master Plan has 10 priority projects in the first ten years which are projected to rake into the national economy about 228 million Euros.

“There are ten priority projects that have been put in the first t0 years which have been spread across the nation.

“We anticipate increasing revenue generation as well as a general improvement in the country’s tourism infrastructure development,” said Kaleke.

The initial first 10 years of the master plan will have priority projects in the ten districts of Karonga, Likoma, Nkhata Bay Rumphi, Lilongwe, NkhotaKota, Mangochi, Salima and Mulanje.