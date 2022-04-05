Illovo Hands Over Last Nissan NP200 Vehicle to ‘Iponyerenso kwakuya ndi Illovo’ Winner

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc has handed over a brand new Nissan NP200 Pick Up vehicle worth MK 18 Million to Dorica Ngamwani, a Southern Region ‘Iponyerenso kwakuya ndi Illovo’ promotion grand winner for the final draw.

Speaking during the historical handover ceremony which took place on Monday at Nsanje Boma, a visibly excited Ngamwani commended the giant sugar producer Illovo Malawi for the prize.

The 38 year-old Nsanje based business lady Ngamwani said the car will help in boosting her business.

“This vehicle will help in boosting my business as it will help me in transportation of merchandise,” said Ngamwani

In his remarks, Illovo Sugar Malawi Managing Director, Lekani Katandula saluted all the customers who participated in the competition.

“I would also like to thank all the customers that participated we have been overwhelmed by the response.

As you are aware the promotion came to an end at the close of last month as we awarded three final lucky winners with brand Nissan NP 200 pick-ups,” said Katandula

According to Katandula, Illovo Sugar Malawi has spent over MK170 Million on the ‘Iponyerenso kwakuya ndi Illovo’ promotion.

The promotion was launched on the 26th of November 2021 and ended in February, 2022.