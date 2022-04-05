spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
11.8 C
New York
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Chakwera Shuns Bingu Memorial Service

By Malawi Voice
Late Bingu WA Mutharika

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) top officials have today shunned the memorial service for the former president Professor Bingu Wa Mutharika.

Bingu’s Memorial Service is currently taking place at Chingazi Catholic Church and later they will be laying of wreaths at Mpumulo wa Bata Mausoleum at Ndata Farm in Thyolo district.

Former President, who  is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Professor Peter Mutharika;  first multiparty president Bakili Muluzi and Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa are in attendance.

Muluzi, Mutharika during the memorial service

The late Bingu wa Mutharika was a Malawian politician and economist who was President of Malawi from May 2004 until his death in April 2012.

Professor wa Mutharika was also President of the Democratic Progressive Party, which he founded in February 2005; it obtained a majority in Malawi’s parliament in the 2009 general election.

Previous articleIllovo Hands Over Last Nissan NP200 Vehicle to ‘Iponyerenso kwakuya ndi Illovo’ Winner
Next articleInvestigative Journalist Gregory Gondwe in Cooler for Exposing Corruption in President Chakwera’s Administration
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc