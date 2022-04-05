Chakwera Shuns Bingu Memorial Service

Late Bingu WA Mutharika

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) top officials have today shunned the memorial service for the former president Professor Bingu Wa Mutharika.

Bingu’s Memorial Service is currently taking place at Chingazi Catholic Church and later they will be laying of wreaths at Mpumulo wa Bata Mausoleum at Ndata Farm in Thyolo district.

Former President, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Professor Peter Mutharika; first multiparty president Bakili Muluzi and Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa are in attendance.

Muluzi, Mutharika during the memorial service

The late Bingu wa Mutharika was a Malawian politician and economist who was President of Malawi from May 2004 until his death in April 2012.

Professor wa Mutharika was also President of the Democratic Progressive Party, which he founded in February 2005; it obtained a majority in Malawi’s parliament in the 2009 general election.