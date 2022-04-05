spot_img
National

Investigative Journalist Gregory Gondwe in Cooler for Exposing Corruption in President Chakwera’s Administration

By Malawi Voice

Police have arrested a journalist Gregory Gondwe of Platform for Investigative Journalism in Malawi for exposing corruption in President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse alliance administration.

According to Source, on Tuesday morning heavily armed police stormed offices of Platform for Investigative Journalism in Malawi in Blantyre where they arrested Gondwe and seized his gadgets.

The publication understands that the police also demanded the journalist Gondwe to reveal where he got his information which he used in one of his investigative pieces in which he exposed corruption in Chakwera’s administration.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has described the arrest as violation of media freedom and has since demanded the immediate release of Gondwe.

The Media Institute of the Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi Chapter also made a similar call.

Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

