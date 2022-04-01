Cholera Cases On the Rise in Nsanje

By Brighton Smoke

Nsanje, April 1, Mana: Cholera cases continue to spread in Nsanje as the district has registered three new cases, reaching 45 cumulatively with two deaths in three weeks.

Nsanje District Environmental Health Officer, Fred Minyeriwa, confirmed that all the new three cases are from Mozambique.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Minyeliwa said Nsanje District Hospital has put in place various measures to control further spread of the disease, saying the rate of the spread was alarming.

“The district health office conducted orientation of boat operators’ committees from Marka to Sankhulani.

“It also provided chlorine and buckets at hand washing points and oriented newly recruited health surveillance assistants (HSAs) in disease surveillance,” he said.

The environmental officer further said the district health office also conducted community awareness through community radios; carried out integrated food premises inspection exercises and put in place many other measures to contain the disease.

He then urged people in the district to follow all preventive measures to complement efforts by the district in dealing deal with cholera outbreak in the district.

Currently, the district health office and the district information office have jointly embarked on massive awareness campaign on prevention of cholera in the district.

The first cholera case was reported early March, this year in the district which health officials say was from Mozambique