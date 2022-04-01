Standard Bank’s Be More Race returns with more pomp and colour

MADINGA: This year’s race aims to highlight Standard Bank’s leading role in facilitating the country’s recovery efforts, while raising funds to support girls’ secondary school education

Standard Bank’s annual signature wellness marathon, the Be More Race, has returned after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Billed as the biggest race sponsorship in Malawi by the Athletic Association of Malawi (AAM), the 2022 race promises to create a platform for recovery on the socio-economic and wellness front.

Chief Executive Phillip Madinga relaunched the race with pomp and colour in Lilongwe yesterday under the theme; “Road 2 Recovery”.

Madinga said this year’s race aims to highlight Standard Bank’s leading role in facilitating the country’s recovery efforts, while raising funds to support girls’ secondary school education in Lilongwe.

“In relaunching the race, Standard Bank invites back all key partners to join us in efforts aiming to facilitate the country’s recovery process in both respects of the economy and people’s wellness. The 2022 Be More Race provides a platform to celebrate the resilience of a nation in withstanding socio-economic effects of Covid-19 pandemic, while offering hope for a better tomorrow,” he said.

Pomp and colour characterised the re-launch

Madinga announced that this year’s main race will run on June 4, 2022 in Lilongwe. Ahead of the main race Blantyre will host the city race on May 7th, 2022. The city races traditionally act as a warm-up of the main races.

He said the race will attract people and organisations from different sectors in addition to professional athletes locally and internationally.

“Since 2017 Be More Race has become a multi-disciplinary event deploying a Marathon to create lasting relationships with different stakeholders locally and internationally. This underscores that Standard Bank is more than just a bank, but an integral part of the community fabric. The 2022 Be More Race will serve to underscore that we are stronger when we work together, and that through our partnerships, our dreams and aspirations are possible and Can Be,” said Madinga.

The race comes in three categories of 5km, 10km and the 21 km half marathon which attracts professional runners and the extreme outdoor fitness enthusiasts. Registration fees range from K5,000 to K15,000 with the winner of the 21 km race expected to bank a cool K1.5 million. Second and third placed runners up will receive K900,000 and K500,000, respectively.

PHIRI: Thanked Standard Bank for maintaining the sponsorship despite the impact of Covid on business and the economy

Madinga said proceeds from the race will go towards supporting girls’ education at Lilongwe Girls Secondary School where Standard Bank is constructing girls’ hostels. The last race in 2019 attracted over 1,500 participants. Registration for the race starts on April 4, 2022.

AAM President Godfrey Phiri thanked Standard Bank for maintaining the sponsorship despite the impact of Covid on business and the economy.

“Thanks for fulfilling your promise to make the race stay. During the Covid-19 break, you may have been discouraged but the return shows that you put athletics at the heart.”

“AAM will not disappoint you. We will make sure that this race is well publicized and becomes crowd puller. Athletes will run their lungs out, ” he said.

Standard Bank launched the Be More Race in 2017 as its flagship athletics and wellness event to engage existing and potential customers, key stakeholders, and communities through a key uniting passion point – sport.