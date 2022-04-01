spot_img
Malawi Consumer Watchdog Questions Free Water Connection Program

By Malawi Voice

The Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) has questioned the sustainability and implementation of the free water connection program in the country.

Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia said all water boards will start connecting water to people for free as promised through the Tonse leadership manifesto.

However, in an Interview with Zodiak Online, CAMA Executive Director John Kapito, wondered where the water boards will get the money for the same.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Water and Sanitation says will announce the modalities of the program next Tuesday.

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

