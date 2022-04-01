Mkwaila Drops a Poetic Bombshell ‘IMFA’

“We shall all die, and indeed, we will!” Of course not today for all of us: “But soon or later, we shall die,” says one of Malawi’s up-coming poet, Noel Mkwaila, in his emotional Poem, Imfa, released on Friday, April 1.

Don’t misinterpret this as one of the numerous ‘FOOLS’ DAY’ episodes, despite the day of release being such a day. It is a factual ‘bombshell of a poem’, that tackles the subject of death, a theme feared globally, across the social and age divide.

The Poet cum Radio Personality, who is in his very green-adulthood days, stressed in an interview with this publication that the poem is not a fearful arsenal to humanity, but serves as a reminder to the young and the old, that death awaits them all.

Written and recited in the Vernacular Chichewa, Imfa [death] talks of how the human race – young and old – should be reminded of the fact that no one is spared from the demise of life experience.

We shall all die, and indeed, we will- Noel

“We will all die; so this is a reminder to all mankind that we should always be prepared to die one day, soon or later we will still die,” said a 22-year old Mkwaila, who is currently advancing his journalism studies at one of the public universities.

The punch of the powerful message that dominates the poem is instantly felt in the first stanza, that goes like: “Nthawi zina itenga nsalamangwe pa dzikoli, Igwetsa mitu ya banja, Siyang’ana ophunzira, kapena wosaphunzira, Imfa!” – Meaning: “Death is capable of destroying the mankind regardless background and status in society”.

The choice of words, rhymes, coining of scenarios, and expression coining is superb, no wonder, the response on the respective Websites is overwhelming.

Produced in the studios by Alfred Tambala, IMFA poem is available on various websites for downloads.