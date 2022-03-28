FOREX SCARCITY HITS CLUELESS MERA: Bans buying of fuel in gallons

Banned: Buying of fuel in gallons

Beleaguered MERA CEO Henry Kachaje has banned the buying of fuel in gallons and bottles due to shortage of forex which in turn has limited the nation’s ability to import the commodity.

The move is one way of rationing the fuel in the country as the situation looks dire following forex scarcity in the country.

President Chakwera’s government is facing one of the worst economic failures due to among other things recklessness in managing state affairs by sacrificing the little resources for political expediency.

EMPTY SPAR MAIN SHOP: Failing to order new products due to scarcity of forex

Sources at Reserve Bank of Malawi say, forex has reached at “hand to mouth” levels where only critical issues are being paid attention.

This has not spared other areas of the economy. Even shops have been hit hard with most not being able to order fresh supplies of items they deal in. It is yet to be seen how the new inexperienced finance minister will handle the situation on behalf of the MCP government.