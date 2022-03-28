HON. GERTRUDE NANKHUMWA TROPHY UNIFIES BLANTYRE KABULA…Promises to pump more resources

The Nankhumwa’s arriving at the venue

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa joined his wife Gertrude Nankhumwa in witnessing a final game of the Gertrude Nankhumwa 2021/22 Football Trophy competition on Sunday at Mbayani School Ground in the Blantyre Kabula Constituency.

Speaking to reporters, Kondwani Nankhumwa said that apart from entertainment, grass roots football promotes unity and cohesion in the society.

“Football has helped in deepening and widening cooperation among the community which resonates well with our efforts to build bridges of unity and fraternity within our societies we live,” said Nankhumwa.

Game in action

Nankhumwa, added that apart from pure community cohesion and integration, community football leagues are the heartbeat of the any football national team you may think of in this era.

“You only need to look at the latest Spanish, England, Brazil, Argentina, Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt, France squads to see how fundamental the community or unprofessional leagues are to developing elite talent. We can’t have the “best first eleven for Flames” if we continue not to invest in the lower leagues where young people play football with passion, said Nankhumwa who is also DPP Vice President for the South.

Mrs Nankhumwa also said regardless of our cultural and language differences, football or soccer discipline has the ability to bring society together by connecting people with the sport that brings them happiness.

Nankhumwa addressing thousands that attended the colourful finale

“Any sporting discipline breaks down barriers that divide us from one another and inspires and promote peace and harmony — even in the unlikeliest situations. Apart from physical and mental fitness that football brings to the participants, it also prevents acts of hooliganism and vandalism. In short, football is more than a game.

Mrs Nankhumwa also said that the trophy was an important milestone and signals the bright future of the football fraternity in the country.

Taking his turn representative of chief Mbayani hailed Mrs Nankhumwa for the football tournament that has unified his subjects regardless of their political affiliations.

Part of the mammoth crowd

He also praised her for various development projects that she has initiated since she came into office like constructing, Makajidi, Mdala and Mateme bridges, roofing the Sonke health clinic, drilling of various boreholes like at agriculture in Chirimba, Zandeya, Kwa gama,and area 12, construction of victim support unity at Chirimba police, concreting Mapanda, mboni feeder roads and transport provisions, providing bursaries to the needy learners and students, gravelling various roads, school blocks construction among others.

At the end of the 90 minutes, gold medal went to Eleven Devils after beating Max United on post match penalties.

The winners went away with 4500 thousand kwacha while the runners up pocketed 3500 thousand kwacha

Thousands of people came to witness the finals and that the couple was joined by high- profile dignitaries including MPs Joyce Chitsulo from Mwanza West, Mary Thom Navicha from Thyolo Thava, Simeon Salambula from Ntcheu West, Arthur Enock Chipungu who floored Chimulirenje from Ntcheu North East. Also in attendance were councillors Philip Kameta and Edwin Chinthuli among others

Navicha speaking at the event

Chitsulo taking her turn to address the mammoth crowd