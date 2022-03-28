spot_img
K5BILLION CEMENTGATE: Masterminder Ahmed Mohammed Chunara Finally Arrested

By Malawi Voice
CHUNARA: In cooler

Police in Lilongwe have today arrested Ahmed Mohammed Chunara in connection with the ongoing K5 billion cement gate case.

Impeccable sources at both National Police headquarters and office of Director of Public Prosecutions ( DPP) have confirmed this to Nation Online.

Chunara becomes the fifth suspect to be arrested in connection with the case.

The arrest comes a day before the suspects are expected to appear in court for plea taking.

The five are accused of abusing former president Peter Mutharika’s tax payer identification number (TPIN) to import cement worth K5 billion duty-free.

