Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Cooking Oil Manufactures Accused of ‘Sabotaging’ President Chakwera   

By Malawi Voice

Malawi government has accused cooking oil manufactures of ‘sabotaging’ President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako and the Minister responsible for Trade Mark Katsonga Phiri made the accusations on Wednesday in Lilongwe during a press briefing on the ‘Increase Cost of Living’.

According to Katsonga, government is investigating political sabotage on increased cost of living in the country as there is no tangible justification of continued increased price of goods which have raw materials readily available in the country such as cooking oil.

Katsonga further said that they are engaging cooking oil manufacturers so that they reduce prices by 16.5 percent.

The Minister also indicated that the ministry is giving out several licenses people who want to import cooking oil of any quantity as long as they will be cheap for Malawians.

1 COMMENT

  1. About the Malawi government accusing cooking oil manufacturers of sabotage of Chakwera government is a nonsensical coming from this weak government. The cost of commodities and manufacturers and imports has gone up worldwide. This accusation is political. They are failing what they promised during campaign to deliver.
    One MCP MP from the Central Region said in Parliament stupiditly that the people in the village don’t require cooking oil because they are poor and its only people
    living in towns that need cooking oil.That silly MP had to withdraw and apologise for making such sensitive remarks.
    Now this silly Ministers are at it again giving flimsy political defence due to pressure as the common men and women
    are feeling the economic pinch in their narrow pockets.

