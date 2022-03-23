Cooking Oil Manufactures Accused of ‘Sabotaging’ President Chakwera   

Malawi government has accused cooking oil manufactures of ‘sabotaging’ President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako and the Minister responsible for Trade Mark Katsonga Phiri made the accusations on Wednesday in Lilongwe during a press briefing on the ‘Increase Cost of Living’.

According to Katsonga, government is investigating political sabotage on increased cost of living in the country as there is no tangible justification of continued increased price of goods which have raw materials readily available in the country such as cooking oil.

Katsonga further said that they are engaging cooking oil manufacturers so that they reduce prices by 16.5 percent.

The Minister also indicated that the ministry is giving out several licenses people who want to import cooking oil of any quantity as long as they will be cheap for Malawians.