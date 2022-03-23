World Bank Pledges More Support Towards Water, Sanitation Project

By Moses Nyirenda

Riddell (Second from left) during his visit at Chikungu Solar Powered Water Pumping Station

Lilongwe, Mana: World Bank says it will continue providing more support towards the Lilongwe Water and Sanitation Project which is currently being implemented by Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) and Lilongwe City Council (LCC) in Lilongwe city.

The project aim is to improve water supply and sanitation in the city by among others initiating the establishment of new water supplying and sanitation facilities such as construction of new water tanks and water pumping stations as well as installation of new sewer networks.

Speaking on Tuesday after visiting LWB’s newly built Chikungu Solar Powered Water Pumping Station in Lilongwe, Area 38 which was commissioned by the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Abida Sidik Mia, World Bank Country Manager, Hugh Riddell said that as World Bank they are impressed with the progress of Lilongwe Water and Sanitation Project hence their commitment to provide more support.

“With the Lilongwe Water and Sanitation Project, we have seen LWB taking up resources and use them effectively and efficiently with good results, as World Bank we like the progress of the project therefore we want to provide more support towards the project,” Riddell said.

He added that recently they provided additional funding of US$45 million (about MK 36, 787, 500, 000. 00) for the project, as one way of boosting up available funds of the project so that it should produce better results.

In her remarks, Minister of Water and Sanitation, Abida Sidik Mia commended World Bank for supporting Lilongwe Water and Sanitation Project.

“We appreciate World Bank for its support towards the Lilongwe Water and Sanitation Project, as the ministry we have hope that the project will really help in improving water supply and sanitation in Lilongwe city,” she said.

She also applauded LWB for the construction of Chikungu Solar Powered Water Pumping Station saying that the development indicates that the board is properly utilizing the resources for Lilongwe Water and Sanitation Project.

“We are very happy with the newly built Chikungu booster pump; it is well built and well designed, from what we have seen we are sure that LWB is properly using resources for Lilongwe Water and Sanitation Project,” Mia said.