Malawians Need Spiritual Empowerment

By Fostina Mkandawire

Lilongwe, March 23, Mana: Senior Pastor of Pentecost International Christian Centre (PICC) Esau Banda has underscored the need for spiritual empowerment and hope especially now when most people are going through difficult times.

The Pastor made the revelation in an interview with Malawi News Agency ahead of a mega Sunday service to take place on March 27th, in Lilongwe at Bingu International Convention Centre.

He said many people need divine intervention in the affairs of their lives, hence the need for a service that can accord Malawians a platform for spiritual empowerment.

“The service comes this time to accord all Malawians a platform for spiritual empowerment and hope especially this time when many things are not working for people. Many people need divine intervention in the affairs of their lives,” he said.

Banda said “We will also be praying for the sick and people with different challenges. Of course, we will also have some people testifying of what God is doing in their lives.”

He encouraged people to attend the mega Sunday service because it will be a time of praise, worship, word ministration and mighty waves of the Holy Spirit which result in healings, deliverance and other forms of breakthroughs in the lives of participants.

“The theme of the service is Exploits of Faith. When we believe God, all things become possible. For instance, faith levels mountains,” he said.

He said those planning to attend the service should expect their mountains (challenges) to melt during the service.

He added: “We encourage all participants to come with expectant hearts because God is ready to meet them at their points of need.”

During the service there will be praise and worship songs by several music ministers, drama and special presentations by the children’s department.

PICC is a church with a mandate to bring hope to the hopeless, life to the dying and helping them become true disciples of Jesus Christ.