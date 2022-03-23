spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
7.7 C
New York
Friday, March 25, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Malawi Blames Russia-Ukraine War On High Cost Of Living  

By Malawi Voice

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’ Tonse Alliance Administration says the Russia- Ukraine war is among key reasons behind the rising cost of good and service in Malawi.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Mark Katsonga Phiri made the blame during a press briefing held on Wednesday in Lilongwe.

According to Katsonga, government is currently doing anything possible to improve the country’s exports.

He said they have already signed several memorandums of understandings with countries like South Sudan and India that are interested to be getting products from Malawi.

He has since assured Malawians that the country is on track to eliminate poverty as soon it will start producing goods like cement and fertilizer that in turn will increase exportation of goods and create more jobs.-MIJ ONLINE

Previous articleCooking Oil Manufactures Accused of ‘Sabotaging’ President Chakwera   
Next articleHealth Experts Encourage Men to Get Circumcised
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc