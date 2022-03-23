Malawi Blames Russia-Ukraine War On High Cost Of Living  

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’ Tonse Alliance Administration says the Russia- Ukraine war is among key reasons behind the rising cost of good and service in Malawi.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Mark Katsonga Phiri made the blame during a press briefing held on Wednesday in Lilongwe.

According to Katsonga, government is currently doing anything possible to improve the country’s exports.

He said they have already signed several memorandums of understandings with countries like South Sudan and India that are interested to be getting products from Malawi.

He has since assured Malawians that the country is on track to eliminate poverty as soon it will start producing goods like cement and fertilizer that in turn will increase exportation of goods and create more jobs.-MIJ ONLINE