Unity Minister Timothy Mtambo Not Fit to Preach ‘Peace’ – Opposition

Minster of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo

Disagreements have ensued in Parliament on the Peace and Unity Bill with lawmakers on the opposition benches opposing the would-be law.

It started with Zomba Malosa legislator Grace Kwelepeta saying it is an insult for responsible minister, Timothy Mtambo, to bring a Bill on peace and unity when he had led destructive anti-government demonstrations two year ago.

In response, Mtambo has accused the legislator of having issues with him that need to be resolved and has since invited Kwelepeta to his office “for a cup of tea”.

Among others, the bill would facilitate the establishment of a commission tasked to ensure unity and peace prevalence in Malawi.

Mtambo, a former chairperson for Human Rights Defenders Coalition-HRDC, was in the forefront organizing violent demonstrations between May 2019 and April 2020.