MultiChoice Expands Footprint with 10 additional Sankha Wekha kiosks

One of the kiosks

MultiChoice Malawi has added 10 more Sankha Wekha Kiosks as a way of increasing customer convenience by creating key service touch points in inaccessible areas across the country, whilst upskilling agents with the business acumen to run and own a business through the kiosks.

MultiChoice Malawi currently has over 152 agents and 58 accredited installers’ across the country with Sankha Wekha Kiosks located in Blantyre at Wenera bus depot, Ndirande by old Peoples shop, and Chemusa.

In Lilongwe in Area 25 Pamathanki, Area 25 Nsungwi and Area 36 Kaphiri and in Mzuzu along M1 road and Mzuzu market.

The 10 additional kiosk will be in Blantyre at Blantyre Market, Area 1 Machinjiri, Area 1 Simama, Area 1 Kaviwale, Luwinga, Area 49, Area 29, Likuni and Kamba.

“We believe that there is no true success without social upliftment. Over the last 25 years, we have chosen to grow hand in hand with local communities and when we launched the first 8 kiosks we ensured agents came from the locations they are stationed, in order to best attend to our customer’s needs” said Yuk-yen Ayeung, Head of Commercials MultiChoice Malawi.

“Through the introduction of 10 additional Sankha Wekha Kiosks across Malawi, we are able to provide our customers with even more convenience. The distinct yellow, blue and red colours of the kiosks ensure our customers can easily identify their nearest service agent” she added.

The Sankha Wekha Kiosks offer numerous services, namely; repairing and swapping of faulty decoders that are within warranty, payment of subscriptions, upgrade of bouquets, selling of boxes, as well as trouble shooting.

“I am very happy to be one of the Sankha Wekha Kiosk agents, I believe the visibility I will receive through the kiosks will help me drive sales” said Vutimbo Mgode, Sankha Wekha Kiosk agent.

“It brings me joy to know the people in my community will no longer travel long distances if they are in need of MultiChoice services” he added.