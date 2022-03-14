spot_img
8.9 C
New York
Monday, March 14, 2022
LatestNational

Gosoho Church Ordains 18 SOWIC Members, Tasked to Preach the Gospel

By Malawi Voice

By Memory Chatonda

GO YE AND SERVE THE LORD: Some of the ordained members

BLANTYRE, March 14 Mana :  Prophetess Thembi Mary Kautsi of  God, Son and the Holy Spirit   (GOSOHO) church International on Sunday  advised the newly ordained members of Secret of  Women in the Church (SOWIC) to champion the preaching of the word of God in order to win more souls to Christ Jesus.

Speaking during the ordination of eighteen SOWIC members at a ceremony held at  GOSOHO Church headquarters in Blantyre, Prophetess Thembi observed that the ordained members just like any other believers are on a mission to study the word of God, live it accordingly and spread it in all corners of the world in order to prepare the children of God  for heavenly kingdom.

“You should always remember that you are in this world like messengers tasked to preach, teach and spread the gospel in order to win the world to Christ Jesus. Always, call upon the Holy Spirit to give you courage and strengthen your faith to execute this task successfully,” she said

She  also urged the women to continue living a life that pleases God  through reading the bible, fasting and praying.

“Hate pretence, sins, no sense and pride but live an exemplary life through   praying unceasingly, executing social responsibilities such as cheering the sick and attending social gathering like funerals,” she said.

Representative of the ordained women, Mervis Chirwa described the ordination programme as a great milestone in the Church’s women ministry.

She then expressed commitment to utilise all the knowledge gained prior to the ordination ceremony to change the lives of many both physically and spiritually.

“During our training, we learnt  to emulate the good characters of  women in the bible  such as Ruth, Naomi and Mary Magdalen  who succeeded in their endeavours because of prayers and  fasting. We therefore, commit ourselves to this practice,” she said.

SOWIC is a grouping of Women Ministry in the church ordained to carry out evangelism through teaching the word of God and conduct charity activities.

MANA/mkc

