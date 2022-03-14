MAGU crowned Mo626 College Basketball champs

NBM staff members lead the street parade

Malawi Assemblies of God University (MAGU) men’s and ladies basketball teams sent their statement of intent to become Malawi’s College Baskteball kings when they won the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc sponsored Mo626 College Basketball season three at an exciting finale in Lilongwe at the weekend.

Magu Wolves displayed quality and breath-taking game of basketball to narrowly defeat Malawi University of Business and Applied sciences (MUBAS) Wildcats 63-62 in the men’s final after the game had gone into extra time of five minutes.

In the ladies category, Magu She-Wolves were crowned champions in a one-sided affair when they thrashed Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (Kuhes) Ganglions 92-33.

The finals were preceded by a street parade in Lilongwe

The men’s final lived up to its billing as it kept the crowd on their toes throughout the entire game because of its competitiveness.

Led by their playmaker Tinotenda Nhila who eventually was voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP), Magu Wolves took advantage of a little slip of play by Mubas Wildcats in the final two minutes of extra time to narrowly win the match with a single point.

Basketball lovers who included NBM top management including Board Director Raymond Banda, an ardent Basketball player in his time, Basketball of Malawi (Basmal) top management and Guest of Honour Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (Macra) Director General Daudi Suleman, also an ardent baller of his time, were treated to a good game of basketball.

A MUBAS Wildcast player jumps to score a three pointer

For winning the trophy, both Magu Wolves and Magu She-Wolves pocked K2.5 million each while runners up Mubas Wildcats and Kuhes Ganglions got K1.5 million each and third placed teams Bunda Buffaloes who beat University of Malawi (Unima) Hawks 83-76 and Bunda Olivvets who beat Unima Lady Hawks 64-57, got K750,000 each.

NBM plc Chief Finance Officer Masauko Katsala hailed the tournament saying it was competitive and that the students displayed good behaviour throughout the competition.

“From what we have seen so far, the Mo626 College Basketball tournament has unearthed hidden talent that we have in our university students. This tournament has been very competitive,” said Katsala.

MAGU Wolves are crowned Mo626 College Basketball third season winners

Basmal president Chief Masawani Jere thanked NBM plc for the sponsorship saying it has helped to unearth talent hidden in colleges and also helped the students to be well behaved.

NBM plc entered into partnership with Basmal in 2017 to stage the K63.5 million competition for a period of three years and the first two seasons were held in 2018 and 2019 but the third season which ended on Saturday was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions which included ban of sports activities and closure of school in 2020.