Three Arrested For Stealing in Church; Items Worth MK 2 Million Recovered

Police at Bangwe in Blantyre have arrested three suspects and recovered some items they allegedly stole at Namiyango Assemblies of God Church on March 8 this year.

The three have been identified by the Police as Robert Mgola, James Filimoni and Albert Thomu

On the said day, some unknown people tied up security guards before breaking into the church building and stole public address system worth 2 million kwacha.

Upon receiving the report, detectives at Bangwe swiftly launched a manhunt and on March 10, cornered the three within the township.

During the operation, officers also recovered some of the items which have been positively identified by the reporter.

Mgola and his accomplices are also suspected to have had a hand in previous breakings which have been happening within the area.

Meanwhile, more arrests and recoveries, are expected as officers are still on the ground.

They are to appear in court soon to answer charges of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein which is in contravention of section 311(1) of the Penal Code.

Police have since appealed to members of the public to desist from harbouring criminals but rather report them to police for action as one way of ensuring crime – free communities