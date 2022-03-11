Veep Chilima Challenges District Council to Generate Revenue Locally

By James Ngalande

Dowa, Mana: In line with Public service reforms agenda, the Vice President of Republic of Malawi, Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima has urged the district councils to start generating their own financial resources for implementation of the projects.

Dr. Chilima said this in Dowa district when he appreciated some of the projects Dowa district council is undertaking from locally generated revenue.

He said that the district council should always not rely on the central government for financial resources for projects implementation but they should try their own avenues for generating revenue to lessen the pressure to the central government for funds.

“We are encouraging the councils to not always depend on the central government to fund them for projects implementation. The councils should also raise their own financial resources for the implementation of the projects in the districts,” he said.

Chilima further said that he was very satisfied with the direction the councils are moving in line with Reforms Agenda evidenced by the projects the councils are implementing in their districts.

“We have seen very impressive evidence that our councils are moving to the direction, we have seen projects such as lodges and council halls, forest regeneration and many other projects in the councils which help them to generate revenue,” he said.

In his remarks Chairperson for Dowa district Council, Councilor Mayamiko Kambewa assured the Vice President that the councils will start finding their own ways to be financially independent for district activities.

“We are assuring the government that as Dowa district will not fully depend on the Central government finances for our projects but will be sourcing the money locally for our projects,”Kambewa said.

Under Public reforms, Chilima toured the Dowa district council lodge and hall which will be opened to soon for public use on the fee.

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera launched the Reform Agenda on 23 November 2020 with the goal of creating result oriented high performing public service that facilitates positive transformation of the economy and the country’s modernization.