Ekwendeni Hammers Coach Kadenge Opts for Fresh Blood

By Patrick Ng’ambi

Mzuzu, March 11, Mana: Head coach for Ekwendeni Hammers Football Team (FC), Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa has opted for inclusion of under 20 players in his 2022 TNM Super League team.

Most of the players involved in the team’s pre-season friendlies are under the age of 20 scouted from various under 20 football clubs which play in Northern Region First Capital Bank (FCB) League.

In an interview Friday in Mzuzu, he said the competitiveness of the FCB under 20 Football League propelled him to give a chance to the young players to showcase their prowess by including them in the team for 2022 season squad.

“These are young energetic boys. They have the brains to understand and can last 90 minutes on the pitch. These boys can compete at any level and they will grow with the team which is still young,” Mwafulirwa said.

He added that the initiative was not only for the benefit of Ekwendeni Hammers FC but for the country’s football development.

“These players are going to be reliable assets for the Malawi National Team, the Flames in the near future,” the Coach viewed.

Commenting on the development, Sports Analyst, Peterkins Kayira commended the move provided the ages of the players are genuine.

“But if they are older than 20 years and pretending to be young, then that is a recipe for disaster,” he warned.

Kayira highlighted that young players are fast learners as compared to old ones who cling to the old football philosophy, therefore involving young players is good investment.

“If indeed they are young, then it is the best investment in football. They may not do the best now but give them two years, they will be untouchable,” he said.

Ekwendeni Hammers FC will start their TNM Super League campaign at home against TN Stars on March 19,2022.