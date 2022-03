Nkhatabay West parliamentarian Chrispine Mphande has proposed the legalization of Indian Hemp.

Mphande told Parliament that Malawi is losing out as the crop attracts huge returns on the international market.

He says the traditionally grown Indian Hemp would replace Malawi’s major forex earner, Tobacco which it’s sales have dwindled.

The legislator argues that most Malawians cannot grow industrial hemp as it attracts a huge investment.-Source: ZODIAK ONLINE