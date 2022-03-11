spot_img
Delay to Open Phalombe District Hospital Irks Lawmaker  

By Malawi Voice

Member of Parliament for Phalombe Central, George Million, has expressed sadness over the delay by President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration to open Phalombe District Hospital.  

Million was speaking on Friday at New Parliament Building in the capital Lilongwe. He said it was disheartening that the Ministry of health intends to open the hospital around October this year.

According to Million, people who are expected to use the facility do not care whether the official handover happens in 2025 as long as it starts operating now.

In an interview with Zodiak Online recently, Ministry of Health Spokesperson Adrian Chikumbe said the facility will take long to open as government is yet to procure non-medical equipment.

“Government is committed to ensure Phalombe district hospital is operational but we need to procure the non-medical equipment which is critical for the provision of quality medical care,” said Chikumbe

Meanwhile, Executive director for the Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN), George Jobe, has urged government to ensure the hospital is operational so that it should serve people who are enduring long distances in pursuit of help.

Malawi Voice

