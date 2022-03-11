Malawi Cracking Whip On Illegal Charcoal Production

By Andrew Magombo

Lilongwe, March 11, Mana: As Malawi and development partners keep pushing towards elimination of illegally produced charcoal, 345 people are now being convicted annually a jump from 65 in the recent years, Malawi News Agency has learnt.

This was revealed by Minister of Natural Resources, Eisenhower Mkaka recently in Lilongwe when the Malawi Clean Cooking Fund (MCCF) with support from USAID and UKaid disbursed $1.1 million grants to 6 organisations expected to increase supply of clean cooking technologies.

He added that the convictions are a vindication of pillar number 4 in the National Charcoal Strategy which enhances enforcement of existing laws and regulations in order to reduce illegal wood harvesting and charcoal production.

The Minister said, “Through partnership with the Police, Ministry of Justice, Judiciary and other partners, we have increased the convictions four times hence making considerable progress to advance the NHS.”

“We want create a market for sustainable wood and charcoal production and as of now we have given licenses to 8 charcoal producers and we also expect a rise in biomass use by end of 2022.”

Mkaka pledged that government would continue working with partners to develop

and disseminate information that would raise awareness in order to transform the behaviours of users and other key stakeholder.

Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola said all facts and figures are pointing at a looming crisis as such law enforcement would help address the problem of rampant deforestation in indigenous forests.

He expressed worry that the ever increasing demand for illegally produced charcoal is tallying costly devastating effects citing the destruction of Kapichila power plant during Cylone Ana.

Matola said: “All our hydroelectric power plants are along the Shire River which is dangerous because there is barely vegetative leading to hydro electrical equipment damages which are demanding billions because a single tower costs about K60 million.”

United States of America International Dvelopment (USAID) Director for Sustainable Economic Growth, Dr. Anna Toness has vowed to help government enforce pillar number four of the National Charcoal Strategy by providing necessary support.

“As we scale up operations for clean cooking solutions, we also want to reduce consumption of illegally produced charcoal by making sure it is expensive to be afforded and enhancing law enforcement which is one of the pillars we are prioritizing,” she said.

Recently, some quarters have applauded security agencies’ approach in detaining producers and vehicles carrying unlicensed charcoal in disregard of their occupation in government or the private sector.