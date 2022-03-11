spot_img
Friday, March 11, 2022
Dust Refusing to Settle for Martha Chizuma

By Malawi Voice

Dust is refusing to settle for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director Martha Chizuma as she has been taken to task to explain why her office allowed foreign investigators without consent from authorities.

Chizuma allegedly allowed UK investigators to probe Malawi arms deal without consent from Foreign Affairs ministry, Attorney General, Director of Prosecution and the police, Malawi Defense Force including Nation Intelligence Service.

In a statement a movement under the banner Mass Movement Advancement for Economic Revolution said: “Are we serious that we are this asleep to the extent that even our NIB did not have fore knowledge that foreign spies were coming to investigate cases regarding our security arms procurement dealings?”

Recently, Human Rights Activist Bon Kalindo also gave Chizuma seven days to explain to Malawians as to why her office allowed the British National Crime Agency (NCA) to start probing arms deals Malawi purchased through Asian businessmen.

Malawi Voice

