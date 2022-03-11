‘Stop Politically Motivated Arrests or Face Protests’- AG Chakaka Nyirenda; DPP Kayuni Told

Mass Movement Advancement for Economic Revolution has threatened to hold demonstrations against Director of Public Prosecutions, Steve Kayuni and the Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda if the two keep on arresting people without proper investigations.

Speaking to Journalists in Lilongwe one of the members for the Movement, Luther Mambala , said arresting people without proper investigations is draining public resources in paying for damages and claims.

He further warned that f the trend continues they will demand that those behind the arrests should personally pay if government loses a corruption case in court.

Last week, former presidential security aide, Norman Chisale and businessman Abdul Karim Batatawala claimed millions from government for unlawful arrests which according to Mambala is due to “carelessness, negligence and useless arrests carried out before proper investigations,”.