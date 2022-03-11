Maneb Extends Registration Period for 2022 Exams Due to Public Outcry

Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) through the Ministry of Education has announced an extension of days for payment of examination fees for this year’s national exams to 30th of March 2022.

This applies to the Primary School Leaving Certificate Exams-PSLCE, Junior Certificate of Education-JCE exams and Malawi School Certificate of Education-MSCE exams.

Minister responsible Agnes NyaLonje announced this in parliament following the public outcry on the exorbitant fees and short period of payment.

This was also collaborated by Democratic Progressive Party-DPP legislator for Thyolo Thava Mary Navicha.

For instance, candidates for this year’s MSCE are supposed to pay K26,000 or K30, 000.

This varies, depending on humanities and science subjects, with the exams set to start on August 16 and the deadline for payment of the fees closing soon.

NyaLonje acknowledges that many parents and guardians have failed to meet the deadline due to economic hardships as well as disruptions induced by the recent Storm Ana.