Speaker Gotani Hara Rebuffs Namalomba, Relocates to His Old Seat

Gotani Hara Rebuffs Namalomba

Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara has said parliament will not act on the injunction obtained by Shadrick Namalomba, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Mangochi South West as her office has not yet been served with the injunction.

Namalomba yesterday obtained an injunction stopping the recent appointment of the Shadow cabinet and DPP’s spokespersons in the House without the Party’s approval.

The order, is also staying a decision by Leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa to change the sitting plan that moved Namalomba to the back bench seat number 100 from seat number 25.

And Thursday morning, Namalomba was back to his seat number 25 when Nankhumwa stood in the House reminding the Speaker of the letter he sent to her office changing the sitting plan.

The Speaker then ordered that the sitting plan be maintained saying her office hasn’t been served with the court order yet. She ordered Namalomba to relocate to his new allocated seat.

But Namalomba insisted that he has obtained a court order which is allowing him to return to his seat number 25.

He expressed concern that he is being tortured by the leader of the opposition despite being voted by his people to come into the House.

Namalomba further alleged that, Nankhumwa is torturing him because he used his powers as Public Accounts committee Chairperson to order him to return the money he pocketed as COVID-19 allowances.

But the Speaker said the Court is aware of the procedure to be followed to serve the House with the order and without the order the House will maintain the sitting plan. Reluctantly, Namalomba relocated to his new back seat.