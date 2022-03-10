spot_img
0.5 C
New York
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Exit Cyclone Ana; Enters Cyclone Gombe

By Malawi Voice

Eight of the Southern districts in the country are at risk of experiencing heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Gombe.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, Gombe has reached the Mozambique Channel and is moving westward at a speed of 13km per hour.

The department has indicated that the storm is gaining strength as it moves.

Weather experts have predicted that by tomorrow, Friday, Gombe will be have reached the Mozambique cost and will enhance rainfall activities over the Southern parts of the country.

Meanwhile, from this coming Friday, heavy rains are expected in the following districts Mulanje, Nsanje, Chikwawa, Phalombe, Zomba, Machinga, Mangochi and Salima.

The Departments has however said it is monitoring the movement and strength of the Tropical Storm Gombe

Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

